MAN Expands Range For Inland Waterway Transport

MAN Engines added four units compliant with EU Stage 5 emissions regulations to its engine range for inland waterway transport: the 12-cylinder vee-configuration D2862 engine with 24.2 L displacement in two power variants: 882 or 735 kW (1,200 or 1,000 hp); and two 6-cylinder inline engines with 12.4 L displacement and rated power of 412 kW or 368 kW (560 or 500 hp).

The availability of these four additional power ratings is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

MAN’s portfolio for inland waterway transport will thus cover from 290 to 882 kW (394 to 1,200 hp), adding to the existing D2676 six-cylinder inline engine as a marine propulsion unit with 290 kW output power (394 hp) and as marine auxiliary unit running at 1,800 and 1,500 r/min.

“Additional power ratings and types of engine for EU stage 5 are a further building block in the continual expansion of our portfolio of marine engines.”, said Claus Benzler, head of Marine MAN Engines.

MAN Engines complies with EU Stage 5 emissions regulations thanks to a modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system that allows for a wide range of installation possibilities, with individual components to be positioned differently according to customer needs.

To meet the strict regulations for Stage 5 engines above 300 kW ratings used in inland waterway transport applications, MAN Engines relies on a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel particulate filter (DPF). At power ratings below 300 kW the statutory specifications are satisfied using an SCR system without DPF.

The modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system by MAN Engines is based on the expertise of MAN Truck & Bus SE, a major European commercial vehicle manufacturer that has successfully used SCR systems in its own trucks in high-volume production since 2006. MAN Engines said, it also benefits from the experience in fitting and installation gained from the agricultural and industrial sectors, where the technology has been in serial production since 2015 with inline and vee-configuration engines.

The exhaust gas aftertreatment system is also undergoing field trials in working boats currently running on Lake Constance in Germany and in the Netherlands.