MAN Bridge Display Wins Red Dot Award

The iSea bridge display from MAN Engines designed for yachts and work boats is a device for ship’s bridges that can replace up to seven peripherals. It has won the international Red Dot Award for quality of design, as Product Design 2020.

The MAN iSea bridge display has a diagonal length of 7” or 5” and displays engine operation and operating values, alarms, start/stop and convenience functions (e.g. video transmission to the bathing platform).

The small installation depth and glass surface right to the edge allow the display to fit seamlessly into the control panel. The device uses the same In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology as the leading mobile phone manufacturers; MAN Engines said, the iSea marine display impresses with its wide viewing angle and high luminance and, thanks to its IP67 protection rating, can also be used in adverse conditions on open boat bridges. The touchscreen and the simple menu structure allow for intuitive operation via swiping movements.

“At MAN Engines, we have a lot more to offer our customers than just reliability and performance. With the iSea bridge display, we have essentially poured the customer benefits of “simplified operation” and “design” into the mould. We are delighted that this has been recognised with the ‘Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020’,” said Matthias Schreiber, head of MAN Engines.

MAN Engines has united its latest engine electronics for marine engines, bridge displays and throttle levers under the product description iSea. All of the components are characterised by the fact that they simplify processes and operating procedures, while also providing a high degree of connectivity, not only with each other, but also with components from other systems.