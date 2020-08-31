Making Bobcat Machines Smarter – After You Buy

New Features On Demand allows customers to choose hardware features in the field

Bobcat Co. announced the launch of a new digital offering that allows customers to add featured to their R-Series loaders after they are purchased.

Features On Demand is a patent-pending technology gives customers the flexibility to enable additional features on their R-Series compact loaders as their needs change. Bobcat said the technology gives users the freedom to customize a machine with the exact features required to get their jobs done. Bobcat said it is the first manufacturer to bring this technology to the compact equipment industry.

“Innovation is at the core of our company’s legacy, and – with Features On Demand – we’re continuing to show that we’re a driving force with our industry-exclusive technology,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president, Global Innovation, Doosan Bobcat North America. “By developing more intelligent, digital solutions like Features On Demand, we can give customers the flexibility to upgrade their R-Series compact loaders with select features they require to get their work done faster. This technology will help customers improve their productivity by being able to easily adapt their machines to meet the needs of the work they’re performing.”

How It Works

Features On Demand allows customers to purchase R-Series loaders that have certain features enabled by their local Bobcat dealer at the time of machine purchase. Customers can demo the fully equipped loaders, then pick the features they want to keep. And even years later if, after purchasing and using the machine, customers discover a need for additional features, they have the flexibility to add them to their existing R-Series loader quickly and easily.

Current Features

With Features On Demand, customers can customize their machine and have features enabled that help complete specific tasks. Currently, customers can enable the following features on machines equipped with the optional Features On Demand Performance Package:

• Two-speed travel: Increases the speed of the machine when traveling between jobsites.

• High-flow hydraulics: Provides additional hydraulic power to boost production of attachments.

• Automatic ride control: Reduces material spillage and allows faster travel and increased productivity.

• Dual-direction bucket positioning: Keeps the load at a consistent angle through the lift cycle.

• Reversing fan: Reduces maintenance and downtime by purging debris buildup.

In addition, Auto-Throttle is a patented, optional feature that provides dynamic automated throttle control on machines equipped with Bobcat Selectable Joystick Controls. As an operator commands more travel speed or faster workgroup movement, engine power simultaneously increases.

Available Models

Features On Demand is currently available on the following R-Series compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders:

• Features On Demand Performance Package

– T76 and S76.

• Auto-Throttle (equipped with Selectable Joystick Controls)

– T76 and S76.

– S62 and S64.

– T64 and S64.

– T66 and S66.

The Features On Demand Performance Package for the company’s 6X compact loaders will be available later in 2020, Bobcat said.

To view a video on Features On Demand, click here.