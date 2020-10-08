Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Mahle, Ballard Cooperating On Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Mike Brezonick , , , ,
Industry News News Newsletters 
Mahle
Mahle and Ballard Power Systems have announced a cooperation to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles.

German technology supplier Mahle and Canadian fuel cell manufacturer Ballard Power Systems Inc. announced an agreement to work together in the future on developing hydrogen fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles of various weight classes. The long-term goal of the cooperation is to manufacture complete fuel cell systems for the European, North American and Asian markets.

During the first phase of the cooperation, Ballard will be primarily responsible for system design relating to the fuel cell stack. Mahle will contribute its expertise and experience in the areas of thermal management, power electronics and packaging.

No timeframes or financial information was provided by the companies.

“Hydrogen as a climate-neutral energy carrier is the solution for CO2-neutral mobility and the achievement of climate targets for medium and heavy commercial vehicles” said Dr. Jörg Stratmann, chairman of the Mahle management board and CEO. “Through our cooperation with Ballard, we will provide a strong stimulus to the development of fuel cell drives that are suitable for large-scale production.”

Mahle said it has been a series supplier for fuel cell vehicles for several years. Based in Stuttgart, Mahle has developed and supplies complex air intake systems, electronics, and temperature control technology for fuel cell systems. The company said it has expanded its application portfolio for hydrogen over time and also has lobbied politically in support of fuel cell technology and hydrogen combustion.

“Given increasing policy support for low-emission powertrains in particular, we are pleased to work with Mahle on driving forward our shared vision of carbon-neutral heavy-duty transport,” said Randy MacEwen, CEO of Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Related Articles

Mahle, Ballard Cooperating On Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Electronic Manufacturing Services At Liebherr
New Deutz Engine Line Is Live
Generac Buying Enbala Power Networks
Fairbanks Morse In Agreement With Globe Turbocharger
China NRMM Tier 4 Update
Caterpillar To Acquire Weir Oil & Gas
Western Star Unveils New 49X Vocational Truck

Latest News

Mahle, Ballard Cooperating On Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Leading Edge Power Announces Equity Commitment
Electronic Manufacturing Services At Liebherr
Customizable Telematics Products
KHL Group and Route One Merge South American Titles
Bonfiglioli Introduced EVOX Geared Motors
It’s Less Than 2 Weeks Away!
New Deutz Engine Line Is Live
Raywin Marine Engines, EU Non-Road Stage-5 To Follow

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.