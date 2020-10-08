Mahle, Ballard Cooperating On Hydrogen Fuel Cells

German technology supplier Mahle and Canadian fuel cell manufacturer Ballard Power Systems Inc. announced an agreement to work together in the future on developing hydrogen fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles of various weight classes. The long-term goal of the cooperation is to manufacture complete fuel cell systems for the European, North American and Asian markets.

During the first phase of the cooperation, Ballard will be primarily responsible for system design relating to the fuel cell stack. Mahle will contribute its expertise and experience in the areas of thermal management, power electronics and packaging.

No timeframes or financial information was provided by the companies.

“Hydrogen as a climate-neutral energy carrier is the solution for CO2-neutral mobility and the achievement of climate targets for medium and heavy commercial vehicles” said Dr. Jörg Stratmann, chairman of the Mahle management board and CEO. “Through our cooperation with Ballard, we will provide a strong stimulus to the development of fuel cell drives that are suitable for large-scale production.”

Mahle said it has been a series supplier for fuel cell vehicles for several years. Based in Stuttgart, Mahle has developed and supplies complex air intake systems, electronics, and temperature control technology for fuel cell systems. The company said it has expanded its application portfolio for hydrogen over time and also has lobbied politically in support of fuel cell technology and hydrogen combustion.

“Given increasing policy support for low-emission powertrains in particular, we are pleased to work with Mahle on driving forward our shared vision of carbon-neutral heavy-duty transport,” said Randy MacEwen, CEO of Ballard Power Systems Inc.