Magee New VP At HED

HED, Inc., the Hartford, Wis., supplier of vehicle control and telematics systems for heavy-duty off-highway applications, announced that Steve Magee has joined the HED Executive Team as VP Sales & Marketing.

Magee joins HED after 17 years in management roles at Honeywell, including the last 11 years when he served ad Global Strategic Account Manager, supporting industry leading global customers in construction, automotive, agriculture and aerospace.

Prior to Honeywell, he was a senior manager at Dura Automotive Systems.

“We are excited to have Steve’s sales experience, leadership and process discipline at HED,” said Paul Ludwig, CEO of HED. “Steve will help us drive continued growth and further our passion to build strong customer relationships.”