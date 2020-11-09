Mack President Weissburg Gets NAM Director Post

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced that Martin Weissburg, chairman of Volvo Group North America and president of Mack Trucks, has been named to the NAM board of directors.

“It’s an honor to be named to the NAM Board and to help the organization continue to advocate for policies that will ensure our ongoing growth and success as manufacturers,” Weissburg said. “More than 12 million people work in manufacturing, and I look forward to supporting them and the vital work they do by serving on the NAM Board.”

Founded in 1895, the NAM is the largest industrial trade association in the U.S. with more than 14,000 members. It serves as the nation’s most influential advocate for manufacturing. The NAM’s membership includes some of the world’s most iconic brands and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. Nearly 90 percent of the NAM’s members are small and medium-sized businesses.

“Martin Weissburg commands respect as a recognized leader in our industry, and the NAM will be stronger thanks to his service on our board of directors,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Throughout this pandemic, as in so many crises throughout our history, manufacturers have been part of the solution. As our country moves from the response phase, to recovery and ultimately long-term American renewal, manufacturers will continue to play a pivotal role in our communities. The NAM’s mission is to ensure we keep moving forward, and Martin will bring invaluable insights as we work to drive even more manufacturing growth in America, advocate for the men and women of our industry and advance our values of free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity.”