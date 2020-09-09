Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Mack Names Lehigh Valley VP, GM

Mike Osenga , ,
Newsmakers 
Gunnar Brunius Mack

Gunnar Brunius has been appointed vice president and general manager of Mack Truck’s Lehigh Valley Operations, effective October 1, 2020. The facility, which is located in Lower Macungie Township, Pa., produces all heavy-duty Mack truck models built for North American and export markets.

Brunius is currently vice president of the Volvo Trucks vehicle assembly plant in Tuve, Sweden, a position he has held since 2015. He has nearly 40 years of manufacturing, engineering and business experience at the Volvo Group, Saab Automotive AB, and General Motors.

Related Articles

Huckaby To Lead PurePower R&D Engineering
Mack Names Lehigh Valley VP, GM
Schmitz, Ex-Deutz CEO, Passes
Block To Succeed Hoffman At John Deere Power Systems
New EAME Sales Director For Perkins
New Role At Perkins for Giunta
REV COO Resigns
Three Named To Bendix Exec Positions

Latest News

VW’s Ex-CEO To Stand Trial In Diesel Scandal
Cat Temporary Connection Boxes For Mobile Gen-Sets
Komatsu Mining Breaks Ground in Milwaukee
MWM Starts Production Of MAN D26 Engines
Nikola and GM Announce Wide Ranging Partnership
Kohler Launching New Industrial Gas Gen-Sets
Capstone Secures 1.2 MW Cogen Order In Romania
Huckaby To Lead PurePower R&D Engineering
Mack Names Lehigh Valley VP, GM

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.