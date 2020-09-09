Mack Names Lehigh Valley VP, GM

Gunnar Brunius has been appointed vice president and general manager of Mack Truck’s Lehigh Valley Operations, effective October 1, 2020. The facility, which is located in Lower Macungie Township, Pa., produces all heavy-duty Mack truck models built for North American and export markets.

Brunius is currently vice president of the Volvo Trucks vehicle assembly plant in Tuve, Sweden, a position he has held since 2015. He has nearly 40 years of manufacturing, engineering and business experience at the Volvo Group, Saab Automotive AB, and General Motors.