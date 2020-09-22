Mack MD Series Begins Full Production At RVO

Mack Trucks’ all-new Mack MD Series of medium-duty vehicles is now in full production at Mack’s new Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in the Roanoke Valley, Va.

“Mack Trucks is very proud of the dedication of the RVO team, who worked tirelessly to begin full production amidst the challenges of COVID-19,” said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks. “Mack is 120 years old this year, and as we have done all along, we continue to solidify our leadership in the industry by offering customers the right products with the right features.”

Initial production of the Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began Sept. 1 in preparation for delivery to dealers and customers.

“Mack Trucks is pleased that our new MD Series is being delivered to customers as we speak, and the feedback has been very positive,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. “Fulfilling our promise to deliver high-quality, medium-duty trucks reinforces our commitment to supply product offerings that meet a variety of customer needs across the full commercial truck range.”

Mack announced Jan. 30 that it invested $13 million to establish RVO. The investment included equipment, tooling and enhancements to the 280,000 sq. ft. of the facility dedicated to producing Mack medium-duty trucks. The project will result in the creation of 250 jobs, which will be filled by the end of February 2021.

The Mack MD Series is an all-new model range built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 lb., and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 lb., Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax (FET), Mack said.

The MD6 and MD7 trucks are designed to meet the needs of medium-duty trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.