Mack Defense Relocates Headquarters

To better serve customers, as well as enhance its capability to support military and government contracts, Mack Defense has relocated its headquarters to the Mack Customer Center (MCC) located in Allentown, Pa. The recently completed move from a leased office space in Allentown, also provides Mack Defense additional working space and access to other MCC amenities.

“The Mack Customer Center is an outstanding facility and presents our company and the Mack brand in a way we could not replicate at our previous location,” said David Hartzell, president, Mack Defense. “We have easier access to a number of unique features at the MCC, such as the test track and industrial space, while still retaining the robust security requirements that are required when working on military contracts.”

Military and government contracts often include classified information, which requires additional security measures. Mack Defense worked with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) and the MCC facility team to ensure the required physical and technological security requirement are in place.

In addition to meeting security needs, the new space also offers prospective customers a more complete representation of Mack Defense and its capabilities.

“When hosting current and prospective customers, the MCC facility paints a completely different picture than our previous location, demonstrating the wide range of solutions we can offer our customers,” said Hartzell.

Mack Defense’s move was timed specifically to utilize the enhanced capabilities available at the MCC to support the current active contract with the U.S. Army to provide heavy dump trucks. Mack Defense was awarded a firm-fixed-price $296 million contract in May 2018 from the U.S. Army to produce up to 683 M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDT).