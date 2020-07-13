Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Mack Defense MSVS
Industry Notes News Newsletters 

Mack Defense Canadian Support Contract Extended

Mike Brezonick

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has exercised the option to extend Mack Defense’s in-service and support contract for an additional five years from 2020-2025, covering more than 1500 Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) Standard Military Pattern (SMP) vehicles.

“Mack Defense’s MSVS SMP vehicle systems provide critical capabilities that the Canadian Armed Forces depend on,” said David Hartzell, president, Mack Defense. “We look forward to maximizing the uptime of these vehicles as we continue to provide these support services.”

The contract covers all MSVS SMP vehicles, trailers and armored protection systems, and will enable Mack Defense to provide support services and the provision of spare parts and materials for level one and two maintenance tasks performed by the customer. Equipment requiring in-depth maintenance, such as repair and overhaul activities or warranty repairs, will be handled by a facility in the area of Quebec City, Quebec. Mack Defense will provide support by delivering spare parts to Canadian Forces Depots (CFD) in Edmonton, Alberta and Montreal, Quebec.

Mack Defense was awarded two contracts in 2015 valued at $725 million Canadian by the Dept. of Public Works and Government Services Canada (now PSPC) on behalf of the Dept. of National Defense to deliver more than 1500 8×8 MSVS SMP trucks and to provide in-service support for the fleet. The MSVS SMP is available in a number of variants, including cargo, material handling cranes, load handling systems (LHS) and mobile repair trucks (MRT).

The 1587th and final MSVS SMP vehicle was delivered in February 2020. The program also delivered 322 trailers and 161 armored protection system cabs.

Related Articles

Mack Defense Canadian Support Contract Extended
BRP To Increase Off-Road Vehicle Manufacturing In Mexico
Trystar Streamlines Manufacturing At New Site
Volvo Penta Supplies Electric Driveline For Fire Truck
First MTU Gas Engines In New Doeksen Ferry
Isotta Fraschini Motori’s Next 120 Years
Cummins Wins Turbocharger Patent Action
New Online Resources For Propane Autogas

Latest News

Mack Defense Canadian Support Contract Extended
Oesse HR.ange App
Easier Hydraulic Coupling
Salami Valves, Pumps Updates
A Look To Mining
New Hydreco Gear Pump
New Cat 2 MW Natural Gas Gen-Set
Deere Selling SABO Turf Unit
Adams To Lead Eaton’s eMobility Operations

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.