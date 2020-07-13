Mack Defense Canadian Support Contract Extended

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has exercised the option to extend Mack Defense’s in-service and support contract for an additional five years from 2020-2025, covering more than 1500 Medium Support Vehicle System (MSVS) Standard Military Pattern (SMP) vehicles.

“Mack Defense’s MSVS SMP vehicle systems provide critical capabilities that the Canadian Armed Forces depend on,” said David Hartzell, president, Mack Defense. “We look forward to maximizing the uptime of these vehicles as we continue to provide these support services.”

The contract covers all MSVS SMP vehicles, trailers and armored protection systems, and will enable Mack Defense to provide support services and the provision of spare parts and materials for level one and two maintenance tasks performed by the customer. Equipment requiring in-depth maintenance, such as repair and overhaul activities or warranty repairs, will be handled by a facility in the area of Quebec City, Quebec. Mack Defense will provide support by delivering spare parts to Canadian Forces Depots (CFD) in Edmonton, Alberta and Montreal, Quebec.

Mack Defense was awarded two contracts in 2015 valued at $725 million Canadian by the Dept. of Public Works and Government Services Canada (now PSPC) on behalf of the Dept. of National Defense to deliver more than 1500 8×8 MSVS SMP trucks and to provide in-service support for the fleet. The MSVS SMP is available in a number of variants, including cargo, material handling cranes, load handling systems (LHS) and mobile repair trucks (MRT).

The 1587th and final MSVS SMP vehicle was delivered in February 2020. The program also delivered 322 trailers and 161 armored protection system cabs.