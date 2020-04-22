Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Mack Defense Awarded GSA Contract

Mike Brezonick
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
Mack Trucks GSA
Mack Defense has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to supply the full range of Mack-branded products to federal agencies for a variety of applications.

Mack Defense announced it has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to supply the full range of Mack-branded products to federal agencies for a variety of applications. The one-year contract, which runs to January 2021, includes two additional GSA-optioned one-year extensions, which could push the contract through 2022.

“With this contract in place, fleet managers in more than 300 federal agencies have a one-stop shop where they can select commercial Mack vehicles and parts to address their needs,” said Nicole Zelno, Mack Defense senior manager, contracts and bid/orders. “We look forward to working with the GSA to fulfill our contract with durable, reliable Mack trucks, all of which are assembled here in the U.S.A.”

Mack Defense has been a GSA contract holder since 2015 and has supplied various federal government agencies with Mack Trucks products as part of these contracts.

The GSA is an independent agency of the United States government established in 1949 to help manage and support the basic functioning of federal agencies. GSA acquires and supplies products and communications for U.S. government offices, provides transportation and office space to federal employees, and develops government-wide cost-minimizing policies and other management tasks.

Related Articles

ClearFlame Gets Financing For Combustion System Development
Service, Parts & Reman Update
Mack Defense Awarded GSA Contract
Lawsons Recruitment Launches With KHL
West Palm Beach For New Deutz Power Center
Fuel Tax Credit Extended For Propane Vehicles
MTU Engines For Brazil Mining Repower
Intelligent Load Management System For Doosan Gen-Sets

Latest News

ClearFlame Gets Financing For Combustion System Development
Service, Parts & Reman Update
Mack Defense Awarded GSA Contract
Cummins, Tula In Diesel Technology Collaboration
Volvo, Daimler Trucks In Fuel Cell Joint Venture
A Walk Around Yanmar in Japan
A Software Solution For Filters
The Abrams Gets An APU
No-Cost Peak Shaving?

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.