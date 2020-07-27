Diesel Progress

Mack Begins Initial Production At RVO

Mike Brezonick
Mack Trucks RVO
A Mack MD7 truck rolls off the line at Mack’s Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in the Roanoke Valley, Va.

Mack Trucks announced that it recently began initial production of its all-new Mack MD Series of medium-duty trucks at its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in the Roanoke Valley, Va. Full production of the MD Series is scheduled to begin Sept. 1

Mack announced in January it had invested $13 million to establish RVO to produce the Mack MD7, which offers a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 33,000 lb. and the Mack MD6, a Class 6 truck with a GVWR of 25,995 lb. Both models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax (FET), Mack said.

The new trucks target applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 trucks offer a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for urban settings, as well as a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 in. Mack matched the look and styling of the Anthem, Mack’s highway model, as a basis for the grille and hood design found on the MD Series.

