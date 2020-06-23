MacAllister Adds Prinoth Tracked Machinery

Prinoth, the Quebec, Canada, manufacturer of tracked vehicles, announced that MacAllister Machinery has joined its dealer network. Headquartered in Indianapolis with locations throughout Indiana, MacAllister will provide vehicle rental, sales, parts, and service for the Prinoth Panther tracked carriers in Indiana.

Established in 1945, MacAllister is a Caterpillar dealer and sells and supports a range of other equipment, including outdoor power equipment, Challenger and Claas ag machinery and Blue Bird school buses.