Luomala New CEO At Shaw Development

Keith Luomala

Shaw Development LLC, a global fluids management specialist for heavy-duty vehicles and equipment, has hired Keith Luomala as president, chief executive officer, and member of the board of directors. Luomala succeeds Lane Morlock, who will be retiring after a short transition period.

Luomala has more than two decades of industry experience, having held positions at GE, Suez Energy, Compressor Controls Group, NVT Group and Amot.

“I am excited to be a part of the Shaw Development family and look forward to helping the company exceed customer expectations as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities,” said Luomala.

During Morlock’s eight years with Shaw, the company tripled in revenue while expanding margins through a combination of new product growth, domestic market penetration and operational efficiency. “For over 60 years, Shaw has been dedicated to providing custom engineered solutions to heavy-duty vehicle OEMs across agriculture, construction, industrial, and on-road markets,” said Morlock. “And I have confidence Keith will help the company continue to deliver on this mission.”

Shaw Development provides component and system level solutions to OEMs, specializing in custom engineering, prototyping, short-run production verification and manufacturing of fuel systems, hydraulic fluid line components, and diesel emissions fluid (DEF) systems.

Shaw Development also announced the addition of Jim Walker to the company’s board of directors. Walker has served 40 years as a senior executive for major companies in the agriculture and construction industries, including John Deere, Claas North America, AGCO Corp., and most recently Case IH.

“We are thrilled to have Jim join us on our board. He is a proven industry leader whose guidance will help drive Shaw to continue to deliver excellence in solutions that exceed the evolving needs of our customers,” said Luomala.

Beyond his leadership at manufacturers, Jim has also served as vice chair and treasurer of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), where he also served as president and board member of the Agriculture Board within AEM.