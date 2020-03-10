Lots of Deere Engine & Electrification News

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) will showcase an expanding diesel engine lineup including a new higher power range and more optionality with electric drivetrain solutions

“We’re continually focused on providing our customers with power solutions that fit their applications’ needs. That’s why we’re growing our power range and optimizing our latest technologies,”

The 13.6 L Diesel Now Available

The 13.6 L (pictured) is now available from JDPS and its distributors. JDPS is offering hardware solutions to meet market demands with the 13.6 L engine — including a no-DPF solution for Tier 4 final variable and constant speed markets. This adds to the no-DPF variable speed engines offered by John Deere.

New 18.0 L Engine

Building off the 13.6L engine design, John Deere is introducing a new 18.0 L diesel, which offers maximum power over 870 hp (650 kW). The new 18.0 L engine will be manufactured at the John Deere Engine Works plant in Waterloo, Ia. with production planned to begin in 2022.

This new engine is equipped with John Deere engine controls, a high-pressure common-rail fuel system and series turbochargers and utilizes cooled EGR. The model-based controls will enable advanced prognostics capabilities and improved transient response, Deere said. A rear gear train is designed to reduce noise as well as torsional and crank stress.

“We utilized a streamlined engine design process to expand our power range. Advanced modeling allowed us to define and optimize engine subsystems to achieve our performance requirements and to deliver on our customers’ growing horsepower needs,” said David Hoffman, director of worldwide marketing, sales and customer support at John Deere Power Systems.

Expanded Options for the 4.5 L

The John Deere 4.5 L engine can be applied to products requiring power levels from 74 to 173 hp (55 to 129 kW) in many different configurations based on market requirements. This includes single and series turbo performance engines covering 85 to 173 hp (63 to 129 kW) in configurations with and without a DPF for both variable and constant speed markets.

Additionally, no-EGR engines are available at 74 hp and constant speed ratings to satisfy the 80 kVA and 100 kVA markets. John Deere is expanding its no-EGR offering to include variable speed ratings with and without a DPF, as well as constant speed ratings for the no-DPF market.

North American Electric Drivetrain Debut

John Deere leveraged 1.5 million hours of electrification experience in construction equipment to deliver on the component characteristics most important to its OEM customers: durability, scalability and flexibility.

“We were among the first to introduce electric drive technology in construction equipment with our 644K and 944K Hybrid Wheel Loaders. With this experience, we’ve developed an effective, proven solution in an emerging market with the durability our customers have come to expect from John Deere,” said Darren Almond, strategic marketing lead — electrification, John Deere Power Systems.

John Deere Electronic Solutions

Specifically designed for on- and off-road applications, JDES products include a family of displays that allow for easy human-machine interface through tactile buttons or capacitive touchscreen technology. In addition, Smart Connector and MTG 4G LTE communication components high machine productivity and optimization by tracking machine health, diagnostics, job status and more.

JDES will also exhibit the PD400 and PD280 power inverters used in the John Deere electric drivetrain solution for OEMs. These inverters can be used in conjunction with a variety of motor manufacturers for both traction and electric accessory drive diesel engines, as well as drivetrain components for use in a variety of off-highway applications.