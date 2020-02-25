Lots of Bobcat Machines at ConExpo-Con/Agg

Bobcat Co. will show and introduce a bunch of new machines at ConExpo-Con/Agg at booth N10001 in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Bobcat L23 and L28 small articulated loaders will be officially launched at ConExpo-Con/Agg and will be accompanied by Bobcat R-Series compact loaders, R2-Series compact excavators, the E145 excavator and the CT2540 compact tractor – all of which were recently announced.

Of course, given the growing interest in off-highway electrification, Bobcat will be showing three electric concept machines at the show. The E17e is an electric/hydraulic excavator, the S70e is an electric/hydraulic loader; and the T76e, an all-electric loader.]

Bobcat said the electric prototype machines are seen as applicable for the indoor demolition market.

In addition, Bobcat will be launching the E165 this spring. The E165 will be the largest excavator in the Bobcat excavator lineup, yet still light enough to transport to and from the jobsite.

Bobcat will also officially launch its small articulated loader line at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which includes the L23 and L28. These loaders are sized to fit into backyards and are applicable for landscaping, tree care, tree removal and snow removal tasks.

The L28 is equipped with a boom that extends up to 24 in. The telescoping boom arm includes a dual-cylinder design that keeps the load level as operators move the bucket. The telescopic cylinder is synchronized with a second-level cylinder, providing superior leveling and preventing excessive rollback, Bobcat said.

The recently introduced first R-Series loaders models, include the Bobcat T76 compact track loader and the S76 skid-steer loader. A full series rollout will occur across all platforms and models within the next two years. R-Series includes the following features:

• Redesigned lift arms for increased lifting capability, featuring cast-steel sections that provide greater strength while enabling a slimmer profile arm, enhancing visibility.

• Improved cooling system for optimal operation and maximum uptime.

• Clear-side enclosure option and mesh-free windows for increased visibility to the sides of the machine and to maneuver more confidently.

• New one-piece sealed and pressurized cab design for operator comfort and improved service access.

• New inline engine design and durable direct-drive system to accommodate new levels of performance.

• 5-Link torsion suspension undercarriage on new R-Series compact track loaders designed to reduce stress and vibration.

• Cast-steel Bob-Tach attachment mounting system for a stronger attachment connection point.

The first models of the R2-Series excavators to launch the E42 and E50 excavators. Features include:

• Improved low-effort joysticks.

• Depth check ready, making it easier to install the optional Bobcat depth check accessory. Depth check helps minimize the tendency to over- and under-dig.

• Dual-flange track rollers that extend the undercarriage structure close to the track’s edge, resulting in improved over-the-side digging performance and slewing ability.

• Redesigned engine to improve cold-weather operation, maintenance and service.

• Optional clamp diverter valve for enhanced hydraulic clamp functionality and improved ability to run attachments without disconnecting the clamp.

• Easy-to-reach auxiliary hydraulics due to new location on the excavator arm.

• Standard integrated lift eye to easily handle objects in and out of the trench.

• Optional automotive-style touch display, with easy-to-use touchscreen to make operation efficient, productive and profitable.

• An optional rear camera that offers a continuous rear view from the operator’s seat.

Also to be shown is the E145 excavator for heavy digging and lifting operations on commercial and residential building sites, underground utility applications, and road and bridge projects. Featuring a reduced tail swing design, Bobcat said the new large excavator pairs well with large-frame Bobcat loaders and delivers quick cycle times; powerful hydraulic, arm and bucket forces; and a larger cab – all to improve operator productivity.

A range of compact tractors, including the model CT2540 will be on display with 15 models – ranging from 21 to 58 hp – across four transmission types, Bobcat compact tractors are designed for agriculture producers and homeowners.

Bobcat is continuing to connect people and machines with a variety of technologies. Bobcat MaxControl is a suite of features that includes: remote operation, allowing for control of Bobcat machines from outside of the cab; Known Object Avoidance creates geofences around obstacles and push to the machine to avoid objects on the jobsite.

• Programmed Navigation plots GPS points and push to the machine for, semi-autonomous operation.

Using wireless communication technology, Bobcat machines can be monitored from anywhere, recording information to decrease downtime and reduce costs. With Machine IQ, operators can stay connected to their machine’s status at any time from a computer or mobile device through the Bobcat Owner Portal. Each Bobcat machine includes a device that enables operators and their dealers to monitor machines remotely for unplanned or planned maintenance needs, machine security, reporting and analytics, and basic telematics data.