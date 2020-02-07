LiuGong Digging Into Quarry And Aggregates

Luigong announced it has created a dedicated team to move its business into the aggregates and quarry markets.

LiuGong announced it has named an international team that will lead its efforts to grow in the quarry and aggregate business. Leading the team is John Calder, director – Quarry and Aggregates.

Calder has worked with LiuGong for the last two years in product support and brings extensive industry experience, including positions at International Harvester in Australia and Caterpillar in Geneva, Switzerland, where he held a number of senior international positions in marketing, sales and dealer development over a 30-year career.

Calder said LiuGong sees “great potential to grow internationally,” offering a product line that includes large wheel loaders, 50-, 70- and 90-ton excavators and rigid frame and wide-bodied trucks with more products and services under development. The company also has nine regional parts distribution centers with local support and is committed to world class parts availability of 95% within 48 hours.

“Our strategy is simple and is based on going back to four basic critical success factors: people, product, parts and service and price” Calder said.

“By focusing on the unique requirements of our quarry & aggregates customers, we want to develop enduring partnerships,” said Kevin Thieneman, vice president, LiuGong Machinery. “John and his team are a great addition to LiuGong and are well placed to help LiuGong develop and maintain long-term relationships in this industry segment.”