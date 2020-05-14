Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Lithium-Ion Anti-Idling Partnership

Mike Osenga
Industry Notes 
lithium-ion anti-idling system
Via a new partnership, Stellar Industries is offering the Volta Power Systems hybrid power system (HPS) through its American Eagle brand.

Volta Power Systems, Holland Mich., said it has partnered with Stellar Industries, Garner, Ia. to provide lithium-ion power systems designed to reduce idling from fleet utility and work trucks.

Available as an accessory to replace a traditional hydraulic system on a work truck, Stellar Industries is offering the Hybrid Power System (HPS) through its American Eagle brand.

The auxiliary system is designed to store enough energy to provide power to operate hydraulics, power tools, and multiphase worksite power without idling, Volta said. Run time is listed as eight Hours based on 1330 Watt hours of demand.

Volta integrates into vehicles as a system including NMC energy storage (the same chemistry used for automotive electric vehicles), with a 13.5 kWh output capacity. Hydraulic capacity is 12 gpm up to 3000 psi. Under-the-hood generation is through a 51V alternator, and distribution to any DC or AC voltage necessary including two and three-phase service. Recharging time is listed at nine hours with shore power and three hours chassis.

“As the need for hybrid technology continues to grow, we are excited to bring the HPS to our customers,” said Tim Worman, product manager at Stellar Industries. “The capabilities of the HPS will enable fleets to upfit their vehicles to meet sustainability targets, while providing the power needed to operate their hydraulic equipment. We’re proud to partner with Volta and offer their idle-free lithium-ion systems on our work trucks as our customers find this hydraulic system replacement option easy to use, quiet, and able to meet sustainability strategies.”

“Volta Power Systems is meeting a genuine need for innovation in the work truck industry for reduced emissions at a quarter of the cost of a full-EV solution,” said Jack Johnson, CEO at Volta Power Systems. “These systems are scalable and flexible, meeting the specific power needs of each vehicle, regardless of chassis. Whether on a new truck or retrofit, fleet managers can green an entire fleet with a standardized platform.”

