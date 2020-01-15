Linde Expands In China

Linde Hydraulics, which makes hydraulic and electronic drive systems for manufacturers of mobile machinery for the agricultural, construction, mining, forestry and also industrial machines, has opened its new production plant in Weifang, China.

The 36,000 m2 facility includes an administration building and 25,000 m2 of production halls and consolidates processes previously housed in several buildings.

“We are happy about the new capacities that have been realized in Weifang. Thanks to the very strong, international collaboration between Germany and China, we have been able to develop a function-specific and overall layout, which will increase our efficiency. “, said Linde CEO Dr Joerg Ulrich.

The Weifang plant has the capacity to produce 100,000 units per year. 80% of the production capacity will be dedicated to pumps and motors and 20% for valve technology.

“With the new plant in China, we will further strengthen our position in the Asian market and continue our global growth course,” said Ulrich, on the plant opening. “The units produced here will enable us to supply the Asian market faster and with a more customer-oriented focus than ever before. We can now offer more localized units with market-oriented prices.”

The global Headquarters of the company will remain in Aschaffenburg, Germany.