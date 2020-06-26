Liebherr’s New Service Tool

Liebherr has developed a remote service tool to work alongside crawler cranes, deep foundation equipment and maritime cranes. The tool is designed to improve service and maintenance operations through visual information that the company said can lead to faster and easier troubleshooting.

The new service tool includes a range of features, including audio and video calls, a chat function, screen sharing, image and document exchange and whiteboarding functions, all of which are intended to enable real-time customer support. The system can be operated through any smart device – laptop, tablet or phone – and works through the internet.

Liebherr said that the tool has been tested in remote locations and challenging situations over the last year and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown its advantages. In April, Liebherr customer Adani Murmugao Port Terminal Pvt. Ltd. required immediate assistance for one of its Liebherr machines, but in-person service was not allowed. Using Remote Service, Liebherr was able to lead Adani through the process of removing a defective pump, gearbox inspection and installation of a new pump.

Due to the pandemic Liebherr has accelerated the market launch of Remote Service in terms of an extended test phase that allows all Liebherr customers free use of the Remote Service App until the end of 2020.