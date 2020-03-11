Liebherr And Stanadyne In Partnership

Switzerland-based Liebherr-Components AG and US-based Stanadyne LLC – a manufacturer of components for diesel common rail systems – announced a strategic partnership for the global service and distribution of joint fuel injection solutions for on- and off-highway applications.

The cooperation enables both partners to enlarge their range of light-, medium- and heavy-duty applications in the commercial vehicle sector. At the same time, both companies will offer even more flexibility with regards to individual engine designs. “This partnership draws on Liebherr’s strengths in terms of injectors and system integration. Furthermore, we rely on decades of experience in the development and construction of our own engines. This enables us to know exactly, which requirements a common rail system needs to fulfil,” explained Stefanie Gerhardt, managing director of the Common Rail Systems Business Unit at Liebherr. “Stanadyne, for its part, brings deep technical expertise in the development and production of high-pressure pumps, especially for light commercial vehicles, to the partnership. This perfectly complements the existing Liebherr product portfolio.”

Stanadyne’s President, Dr. John Pinson, said: “Current market trends show that more and more established businesses are withdrawing from the diesel injection technology sector. On the customers’ end, however, interest in new and upcoming developments remains high. With this cooperation we are using our opportunity to enter the on-highway market as a new supplier.

“Besides the products, this cooperation also focuses on the service and distribution network. Stanadyne and Liebherr are both international players. By bundling these two networks, we are able to provide our customers with a personal contact on site, on every continent across the world,” he concluded.