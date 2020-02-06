Leadership Changes At Wacker Neuson U.S.

Johannes Schulze Vohren

Johannes Schulze Vohren, executive vice president Sales and Marketing at Wacker Neuson in the U.S., announced he will retire from the organization at the end of the year. He is succeeded as vice president, Sales & Marketing – U.S. by Joe Miller, effective Feb. 3.

Schulze Vohren will assume the position of director of Digitalization for the remainder of his tenure with Wacker Neuson, focusing on the implementation of special projects, as well as transitioning his previous responsibilities to Miller.

Schulze Vohren began his career with Wacker Neuson in 1994 in an IT role and has held a variety of management positions within the organization over the succeeding 26 years. During the last 12 years, he was instrumental in developing a dedicated distribution network across the United States and Canada, while achieving significant sales growth and market share for the company’s extensive construction equipment line.

“The entire Wacker Neuson organization would like to thank Mr. Schulze Vohren for his commitment and leadership to the company,” said Gert Reichetseder, Wacker Neuson CEO & President – North America. “We are pleased that he will spearhead key digital initiatives throughout this year and we wish him a long, healthy and happy retirement.”

Named director of Marketing for North America in 2017, Miller came to Wacker Neuson after 12 years with Doosan Bobcat, where he held management positions in sales, marketing, product management, brand identity and customer satisfaction. Miller will now be responsible for the continued growth of Wacker Neuson’s distribution network and expansion of the company’s market share in the United States.