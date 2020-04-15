Lawsons Recruitment Launches With KHL

Nick Lawson, managing director of Lawsons, left, with James King, managing director of KHL Group

The new global construction recruitment company Lawsons Recruitment has officially launched following its rebranding and inward investment by KHL Group.

Lawsons – formerly Blu Coal – was 40% acquired by KHL Group in February and is now trading under its new name and with a new website.

The company will focus on worldwide recruitment for construction and niche sectors including cranes, demolition, access and rental.

The website will allow individuals to upload their CV or resume, show lists of available positions, and enable companies to post ‘staff wanted’ notices. The site also gives advice on how to apply for jobs and, in the UK context, how to negotiate the staff furloughing process related to COVID-19.

Nick Lawson, who founded Blu Coal four years ago with his wife Alice, said he was delighted to be up and running with the new brand and website, and that the business would offer a unique service; “All the dedicated consultants that make up the team at Lawsons pride themselves on being specialists of their own sectors.

“Whether it is cranes, general construction, multi-utilities, demolition, access, equipment rental or others, you will be looked after by an account manager whose knowledge is tailored to your business or career.

“With a huge network of contacts worldwide, up-to-date construction news at our fingertips, and a vast source of background information on a number of niche markets, our consultants will make sure that the right candidate is placed in the relevant role, every time.”

Lawsons can be contacted on Tel: +44 (0)1892 234999 or e-mail questions or your cv/resume to admin@lawsons.com.