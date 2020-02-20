Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New Doosan truck powered by a Scania diesel
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE 

Latest Doosan ADT makes first appearance

Chad Elmore ,

Doosan will be promoting its “Powered by Innovation” slogan at ConExpo, with a line-up of excavators, wheeled loaders and articulated dump trucks (ADTs).

The DA45 ADT, with a 41-tonne payload, will be shown for the first time at the show. The truck is powered by a Scania Stage 5 DC13 13 L diesel engine rated 368 kW (493 hp).

Doosan said the new engine has an improved aftertreatment system and has spent two years in testing in extreme mining and construction conditions.

The machine also features a new cab and semi-levelling front suspension that adjusts itself independently, according to the operating conditions.

Also on show will be the DL580-5 wheeled loader, powered by a Scania DC13 six-cylinder 283 kW (380 hp) engine and with an operating weight of 36,030 kg and a bucket capacity of 5.4m3.

The machine features a strengthened front structure, plus reinforced Z-bar kinematics for heavy lifting with few moving parts.

Doosan said the new design helps stabilize the loader, enabling rapid bucket movements.

This article originally ran with Construction Europe, a sister publication to Diesel Progress. 

