Last Call for AEM Hall of Fame Nominations

The AEM Hall of Fame is calling for nominations for the 2020 Class before it’s deadline this Friday, June 12, 2020. AEM Hall of Fame Members have changed the world, blazed new paths in leadership and started becoming vanguards of a new era. Now, we need to hear from you on who should be the next inductee(s) for this year. Nominate them here by June 12, 2020.

Anyone in the equipment manufacturing industry or the wider public can submit a nomination. We seek to recognize those who exemplify innovation, industry contributions, leadership, social responsibility, and sustainability in the equipment manufacturing industry.

“We have already received some great nominations for this year, but want to explore how innovation, leadership, industry contributions and social responsibility come from every corner of this industry,” said AEM President Dennis Slater. “Members of the AEM Hall of Fame haven’t just changed the equipment manufacturing industry, but often the way entire sectors of the global economy function, and we expect this year’s nominees will continue that trend.”