Landrum Gets VP Post At Basler Electric

Mike Brezonick , ,
TJ Landrum

Basler Electric has announced the appointment of T.J. Landrum to vice president of Marketing for the Highland, Ill.-based manufacturer of controls and systems for engines and generator sets.

Landrum brings more than 20 years of marketing and business leadership experience to Basler. He most recently was vice president of Marketing for the Gasoline Engines division at Kohler Co.  Prior to Kohler, he worked in marketing and product management roles at Eaton, and also held positions at Rousch, Dura Automotive Systems and Rima Manufacturing.

“T.J. is an outstanding addition to the Basler team and his leadership will be integral in the development and implementation of Basler’s overall marketing plans and strategies, ensuring our continued competitive success worldwide,” said Ken Rhodes, Basler’s president and COO. “His experience makes him well suited to implement the global marketing direction for Basler Electric to help our growth strategies.”

