Lake Erie’s New Portable Screeners

Lake Erie Portable Screeners will unveil its largest portable screener at ConExpo, the Pitbull 5700 at Silver Lot booth number S-5700 — the booth number a happy coincidence. The product is the result of three years of development and is manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Lake City, Pa. It’s designed to offer a single solution for a range of processing applications, from topsoil and biomass materials to aggregates and demolition materials.

The machine is powered by a Tier 4 final Doosan diesel engine rated 130 hp. The plant uses a Danfoss variable displacement piston hydraulic pump, Danfoss control valve and Danfoss conveyor motors and the shaker table is driven by a Permco hydraulic motor. The system has a combined screening surface of 140 sq. ft. Travel length is 47 ft., travel height is 11 ft. 8 in. and travel width is 8 ft. 5 in. Weight is approximately 41,000 lb.

See Lake Erie at ConExpo booth S-5700.