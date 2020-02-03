Kubota Launching Service App

Designed specifically to improve the customer service experience and improve uptime, Kubota Engine America (KEA) has announced a new customer service app supported by both I-Phone and Android phones. The application offers a smart map feature that directs the customer to the correct service location based on the serial number of the engine, which can be scanned directly by the application.

“During development we learned that one of our biggest challenges was connecting the customer with the correct service location. Our industry has many variables that drive unique service needs and this application will overcome that challenge and allow our customers to quickly identify and contact our service network,” said Jim Strepek, director of service engineering for KEA.

“The new app is designed not only as a point of service locator, the app contains service information, owner’s manuals and warranty information among others. The end user also has the ability to create a service ticket within the system and communicate directly with the service center,” said Michael De Leonardis, service engineering manager for KEA. It has three main functions, engine registration, service dealer locator, and a knowledge center. “If a product goes down the burden has always been on the customer to find a repair location, we want to make it easy for the customer to find the correct service center, expedite the repair, and get them back in operation,” De Leonardis said.

The system is based on scanning the QR code on the engine or entering the engine serial number directly. The app then tells the user the nearest Kubota authorized point of service, shows only the relevant service and warranty information and allows the end user to create a service ticket.

All of the service tickets can be seen by KEA’s entire service network and also at KEA’s main service support center in Lincolnshire Ill. “We have implemented Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) for our entire service network to ensure priority customer contact to expedite the repair process,” De Leonardis said.

Special features for distributor/dealer use only, include historical equipment repairs, service bulletins, open campaigns and direct warranty claim creation and submission. This also includes equipment additional information such as operating manuals and wiring diagrams from the OEM machine manufacturer

“The idea is that if a machine requires service that the technician hasn’t worked on previously, they have immediate access to the information they need to diagnose and service it,” De Leonardis said. By scanning the QR code or entering the serial number, both the engine and the machine information is available on the phone. This is especially important when technicians are working remotely in the field, he said, adding that updating the OEM information even further is a major service initiative for 2020.

See a live demo at ConExpo-Con/Agg at KEA’s booth S84914