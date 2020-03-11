Kubota Enters Stand-on Track Loader Market

From the floor of the ConExpo trade show, Kubota Tractor Corporation announced it is entering the stand-on track loader market with its highly anticipated SCL1000. The company said the new stand-on track loader is well-positioned with wide tracks, narrow body and a Rated Operating Capacity (ROC) of 1000 pounds to meet the demands of landscape contractors and rental yards alike. The introduction further diversifies Kubota’s construction offerings and signals continued commitment and innovation within the compact equipment market.

“Kubota has an unwavering commitment to the compact construction market,” said Tim Boulds, Kubota Product Operations Manager. “And, while we took our time to engineer our inaugural product in this segment, the SCL1000 truly is a testament to that commitment, specifically filling the requests from contractors in the marketplace. We’re excited that Kubota can now compete in this segment with the SCL1000.”

The new SCL1000 has a wide 9.8-inch track that comes standard on the overall narrow, 36-inch machine. The integrated track design is engineered for durability with the undercarriage welded to the mainframe of the body. The grease track tension design includes sealed oil bath rollers for less maintenance and greater durability. The wide track design, with a rating of 4.0 psi, is low impact and minimizes damage to grass and landscaping.

Kubota’s SCL1000 gets a 24.8 hp turbocharged Kubota diesel engine with quiet operation, high altitude performance and no diesel particulate filter requirement. A hydraulic pump directly connected to the engine reduces maintenance. The loader can travel at up to 5.1 mph.

The SCL1000 is engineered with cushioned loader boom cylinders and an adjustable platform suspension system that increase operator comfort for maximum productivity. The loader comes standard with a keyless start with passcode protection, 12-volt charging port and a 4.3-inch LCD color dash monitor that provides easy-to-read consolidated machine monitoring.

The new SCL1000 will be available at select authorized Kubota dealers in the second half of 2020.