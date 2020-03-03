Kubota Engine To Launch New Class Of Engine + Hybrid

Kubota Engine America, Lincolnshire, Ill., will exhibit its recently announced model S7509, a high power density, 300 hp, large displacement industrial diesel engine, at ConExpo 2020. The new addition to Kubota’s 09 Series was announced by Kubota Corp. at the company’s headquarters in Japan on March 2, 2020.

Kubota has started the development of this new large displacement industrial diesel engine, which will comply with EU Stage 5 emission regulations. “Kubota integrates state-of-the-art design to produce high performance and durability in all of our engines and the S7509 will be no exception,” Tomokazu Matsushita, president of Kubota Engine America said. “The S7509 will further expand the 09 series and Kubota’s goal is to become the number one supplier of engines up to 300 hp.”

The 7.5 liter, six-cylinder engine will include what Kubota said is an optimized, direct injection combustion system. The engine provides 100% power-take-off at the flywheel and fan side, as well as a selection of flywheel housing and flywheel for OEM coupling. The S7509 provides versatility because the exhaust side auxiliary PTO takes up to two hydraulic pumps in addition to the intake side PTO, Kubota said. The engine also features a one-side maintenance and automatic belt tensioner. Full production of the S7509 will begin in 2023.

Kubota Engine America will also be featuring a prototype of its micro-hybrid system. It is making its debut in North America at ConExpo 2020. Kubota’s micro-hybrid system provides power assistance instantaneously during peak overloads to the engine providing an additional electrical power boost of up to 10 kW. The immediate torque available offers an efficiency boost while recuperating and recharging its battery pack when not initiated. Kubota first demonstrated its concept at Intermat, in France on April 2018. In 2019, at Bauma, Kubota displayed the prototype system installed in a forklift. The MicroHybrid System started with the 1.8 L engine and now it has expanded to a larger 3.3 L engine. The peripheral key components, such as DC-DC converter and 48V lithium ion battery have also been enhanced.

“Kubota’s micro-hybrid system allows for engine downsizing yet maintaining performance, productivity and efficiency,” Matsushita said.