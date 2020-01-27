Kraft Power named FPT distributor

Braden Cammauf, head of Commercial Operations for FPT Industrial North America (left) and Kraft Power President Owen Duffy sign the documents which name Kraft distributor of FPT products in the Southeastern U.S.

FPT Industrial announced a new strategic partnership that allows Kraft Power,

a distributor and service provider for diesel engines, to represent FPT Industrial

in the Southeastern United States.

From its headquarters in Woburn, Mass., and seven additional locations throughout the

eastern half of the U.S., Kraft Power and its 170-plus employees provide products and technologies for power generation, specializing in both providing product and service support. Kraft Power’s new FPT Industrial territory includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and eastern Tennessee.

“FPT Industrial is pleased to welcome Kraft Power to our distribution network in North

America,” said Braden Cammauf, head of Commercial Operations for FPT Industrial

North America. “Kraft Power has over 50 years of experience in the diesel engine business

and their leadership and employees demonstrate a commitment to quality products and

customer service that matches our own. We are looking forward to growing our business and

powering the South together.”

“Kraft Power is proud to partner with a great company like FPT,” said Owen Duffy, Kraft Power president. “We are on the ground floor of a fantastic opportunity.

“FPT Industrial is a global leader in engine technology, with a rich past of innovation and

massive investments in new power technologies. The FPT Industrial organization has

a strong commitment to customer support and partnership. These are the ingredients

of a successful partnership that matches Kraft Power’s approach to business, and will

enable us as a team with FPT Industrial to capture significant market share. We look

forward to powering the future together.”