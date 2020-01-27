Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Kraft Power Named FPT Distributor

Mike Brezonick
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
Kraft Power named FPT distributor
Braden Cammauf, head of Commercial Operations for FPT Industrial North America (left) and Kraft Power President Owen Duffy sign the documents which name Kraft distributor of FPT products in the Southeastern U.S.

FPT Industrial announced a new strategic partnership that allows Kraft Power,
a distributor and service provider for diesel engines, to represent FPT Industrial
in the Southeastern United States.

From its headquarters in Woburn, Mass., and seven additional locations throughout the
eastern half of the U.S., Kraft Power and its 170-plus employees provide products and technologies for power generation, specializing in both providing product and service support. Kraft Power’s new FPT Industrial territory includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and eastern Tennessee.

“FPT Industrial is pleased to welcome Kraft Power to our distribution network in North
America,” said Braden Cammauf, head of Commercial Operations for FPT Industrial
North America. “Kraft Power has over 50 years of experience in the diesel engine business
and their leadership and employees demonstrate a commitment to quality products and
customer service that matches our own. We are looking forward to growing our business and
powering the South together.”

“Kraft Power is proud to partner with a great company like FPT,” said Owen Duffy, Kraft Power president. “We are on the ground floor of a fantastic opportunity.

“FPT Industrial is a global leader in engine technology, with a rich past of innovation and
massive investments in new power technologies. The FPT Industrial organization has
a strong commitment to customer support and partnership. These are the ingredients
of a successful partnership that matches Kraft Power’s approach to business, and will
enable us as a team with FPT Industrial to capture significant market share. We look
forward to powering the future together.”

Related Articles

Kraft Power Named FPT Distributor
ConExpo-Con/Agg Pre-Registration Sets Record
Deere Announces 2020 Startup Collaborator Companies
N.A. Diesel Engine Database
Construction Equipment Market Reports
Kubota Shows Prototype Machines, Invests In Smart Farm Technology
Bendix Closing Illinois Plant
Acquisition In Organic Ranking Cycle Technology

Latest News

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids
Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.