Kraft Power Named FPT Distributor
FPT Industrial announced a new strategic partnership that allows Kraft Power,
a distributor and service provider for diesel engines, to represent FPT Industrial
in the Southeastern United States.
From its headquarters in Woburn, Mass., and seven additional locations throughout the
eastern half of the U.S., Kraft Power and its 170-plus employees provide products and technologies for power generation, specializing in both providing product and service support. Kraft Power’s new FPT Industrial territory includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and eastern Tennessee.
“FPT Industrial is pleased to welcome Kraft Power to our distribution network in North
America,” said Braden Cammauf, head of Commercial Operations for FPT Industrial
North America. “Kraft Power has over 50 years of experience in the diesel engine business
and their leadership and employees demonstrate a commitment to quality products and
customer service that matches our own. We are looking forward to growing our business and
powering the South together.”
“Kraft Power is proud to partner with a great company like FPT,” said Owen Duffy, Kraft Power president. “We are on the ground floor of a fantastic opportunity.
“FPT Industrial is a global leader in engine technology, with a rich past of innovation and
massive investments in new power technologies. The FPT Industrial organization has
a strong commitment to customer support and partnership. These are the ingredients
of a successful partnership that matches Kraft Power’s approach to business, and will
enable us as a team with FPT Industrial to capture significant market share. We look
forward to powering the future together.”