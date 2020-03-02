Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Kraft adds Danfoss for Wisconsin
Industry Notes 

Kraft Now Danfoss Distributor In Wisconsin.

Mike Osenga , ,

Kraft Fluid Systems, Cleveland, Ohio said it is now the authorized distributor for the full line of Danfoss Power Solutions products in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is now the 11th state where Kraft is an authorized full line distributor of Danfoss products.

The Danfoss Power Solutions product offering includes hydraulic pumps, motors, valves, steering, mobile electronics, and electric drivetrain systems. Kraft has been an authorized distributor for more than 30 years. This expanded territory authorization positions Kraft in an area known for designing and manufacturing mobile machinery for various industries including construction, agriculture, forestry, mining, marine, and other specialty segments, the company said.

Kraft Fluid Systems’ Wisconsin sales professionals are based in Milwaukee and Fond du Lac, led by Steve Chapin.

Related Articles

Kraft Now Danfoss Distributor In Wisconsin.
New Strategy For Daimler Trucks North America
New FPT distributor in Turkey
Diversified Product Development Launches Brand For Its Engineering Services
A Turbocharger “Step Forward”
Daimler Testing Autonomous Trucks In U.S.
Alta New Volvo CE Dealer In Florida
Deutz Expands Power Centers To Florida, New Jersey, And NYC

Latest News

New Brand, Expanded Scope For Hotstart
Kraft Now Danfoss Distributor In Wisconsin.
McElroy’s New Product Development VP
AWP’s & Excavators Focus For Comer
New Strategy For Daimler Trucks North America
Solve Aftertreatment Problems, Increase Uptime
Virus Fears Spark MEE Show Spat
Feds To Continue Chinese Small Engine Probe
Despite Everything, ConExpo-Con/Agg Sees Attendance Bump

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.