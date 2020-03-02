Kraft Now Danfoss Distributor In Wisconsin.

Kraft Fluid Systems, Cleveland, Ohio said it is now the authorized distributor for the full line of Danfoss Power Solutions products in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is now the 11th state where Kraft is an authorized full line distributor of Danfoss products.

The Danfoss Power Solutions product offering includes hydraulic pumps, motors, valves, steering, mobile electronics, and electric drivetrain systems. Kraft has been an authorized distributor for more than 30 years. This expanded territory authorization positions Kraft in an area known for designing and manufacturing mobile machinery for various industries including construction, agriculture, forestry, mining, marine, and other specialty segments, the company said.

Kraft Fluid Systems’ Wisconsin sales professionals are based in Milwaukee and Fond du Lac, led by Steve Chapin.