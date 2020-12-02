Kraft Invests In High Pressure Hydraulic Stand

Kraft Fluid Systems announced it has invested in an advanced hydraulic test stand for its Danfoss PVG Build Center. The new test stand gives Kraft the ability to test high flow rates and doubles the company’s in-house testing capacity.

Kraft said it tests 100% of all PVG valve assemblies with capabilities up to 60 gpm and 5000 psi, which the company said satisfies common parameters for modern mobile off-highway equipment. The new Kraft-Danfoss test stand was commissioned in October and is powered by Danfoss components including a D1P high power pump, Plus+1 electronic controls, DM1000 10 in. display, JS1000 joystick, and an HMR CAN rotary screen navigator.

“As the first Authorized PVG Sales and Service Center in the United States nearly 40 years ago, Kraft has become one of the top Danfoss distributors in the country,” said Scott Durand, Kraft vice president of sales and marketing. “Our customers look to us for our expertise in proportional valve applications and systems integration, and the Danfoss PVG line makes it easy to satisfy their demanding needs.”

Danfoss PVG Valves can be found on a range of off-highway vehicles operating functions such as lifting booms, or drilling holes, or rotating specialty attachments. Kraft Fluid Systems, headquartered in Cleveland, stocks, builds, sells, and services the complete Danfoss PVG line and can customize assemblies to meet application requirements.