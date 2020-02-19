Komatsu Showing Connected Machines

With the theme “Creating Connections,” Komatsu said its booth will demonstrate how the company’s distributors and customers are increasingly connected through solutions that leverage digitalization to control costs.

The company will debut new patent-pending Machine Control 2.0 technology in addition to new equipment. Featured in the booth will be equipment, technology and service solutions for construction, waste, quarry, energy, forestry and forklift markets.

There will be nearly 25 Komatsu machines on display including brand new models as well as machines that have been recently introduced. Among the machines featured on the floor will be the D51i-24 and D61i-24 dozers with proactive dozing control.

The system enables operators to use machine control from “grass to grade” and provides a real-time picture of what the terrain around the machine looks like and makes calculated decisions, said the company, including whether to cut and carry material, whether to spread or fill that material, or whether to perform finish grading.

See Komatsu at ConExpo booth N-10825.