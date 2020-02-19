Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Komatsu Connected Dozer
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE Newsletters 

Komatsu Showing Connected Machines

Mike Brezonick

With the theme “Creating Connections,” Komatsu said its booth will demonstrate how the company’s distributors and customers are increasingly connected through solutions that leverage digitalization to control costs.

The company will debut new patent-pending Machine Control 2.0 technology in addition to new equipment. Featured in the booth will be equipment, technology and service solutions for construction, waste, quarry, energy, forestry and forklift markets.

There will be nearly 25 Komatsu machines on display including brand new models as well as machines that have been recently introduced. Among the machines featured on the floor will be the D51i-24 and D61i-24 dozers with proactive dozing control.

The system enables operators to use machine control from “grass to grade” and provides a real-time picture of what the terrain around the machine looks like and makes calculated decisions, said the company, including whether to cut and carry material, whether to spread or fill that material, or whether to perform finish grading.

See Komatsu at ConExpo booth N-10825.

Related Articles

Isuzu Gas Engines, Power Units
Caterpillar’s Many New Machines
Komatsu Showing Connected Machines
New Lifts From Snorkel, Xtreme
K-Tec Adds Scraper Telematics
Lake Erie’s New Portable Screeners
New Potain Hydraulic Tower Crane
AssetCommand From DPL Telematics

Latest News

Isuzu Gas Engines, Power Units
Caterpillar’s Many New Machines
Komatsu Showing Connected Machines
New Lifts From Snorkel, Xtreme
K-Tec Adds Scraper Telematics
Lake Erie’s New Portable Screeners
New Potain Hydraulic Tower Crane
AssetCommand From DPL Telematics
Siko’s Cylinder Position Sensor

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.