Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Komatsu rebrands
Industry Notes 

Komatsu Rebrands Company-Owned Distributors In North America

Chad Elmore

To better support customers and leverage the power of its wholly-owned network, Komatsu has created a new structure in North America to strengthen the growth of company-owned distributor branches. A new corporate unit within Komatsu has been created and effective immediately, all company-owned distributor locations will be branded simply “Komatsu” to reflect their inclusion in the company’s global footprint.

The change supports Komatsu’s long-term strategic plans to grow and strengthen its distribution channels. With the alignment of these larger groups of premiere distributors, customers will have access to additional equipment and parts inventory, as well as greater service and support resources. Trade territory for the renamed branches remains the same, as do all equipment lines sold, and services provided.

Grant Adams, former president of Komatsu Southwest, has been appointed to lead the new unit as vice president and general manager of company-owned distribution. His responsibilities will include defining strategy, managing profitability and continuing to develop strength among the regional leadership teams.

The rebrand effects the branches along the eastern seaboard formerly named: Pine Bush Equipment, Midlantic Machinery, Komatsu Northeast and Edward Ehrbar; those in New Mexico and Texas under the name Komatsu Southwest; and sites in Nevada, Montana, Utah and Wyoming under the Komatsu Equipment Company banner.

“More than just a name change, this decision shows Komatsu’s commitment to provide the best customer support in the territories where these branches do business,” said Rod Schrader, chairman and CEO of Komatsu’s North American operations. “Ultimately, we want to make it an easy decision for customers to come back to us again and again for equipment, service and solutions.”

“Customers can rest assured that the team helping them grow their businesses yesterday will be there for them tomorrow,” said Adams. “They’ll just have more resources. And I’m looking forward to taking all the best practices at a regional and branch level and incorporating them across the organization, so the whole equals more than the sum of its parts.”

Related Articles

Komatsu Rebrands Company-Owned Distributors In North America
New Axle Option For International Vehicles
Another Power Test Dynamometer Acquisition
New Terex Truck Dealer For Georgia
Kohler Names Miratech Preferred Exhaust Aftertreatment Supplier
Kawasaki Creates Customer Care Dept.
Miss Us? Get DP Wherever You Are
Crenlo Engineers A Cab Consolidation

Latest News

Komatsu Rebrands Company-Owned Distributors In North America
New Axle Option For International Vehicles
Sullair Names Charlie Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer
Another Power Test Dynamometer Acquisition
Powertrain Electrification Components
Deere’s New Engines
Kubota Engines ConExpo Highlights
New Terex Truck Dealer For Georgia
The requirements on the purity of diesel fuel are increasing. Multi-stage water separation is the solution.

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.