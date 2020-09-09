Komatsu Mining Breaks Ground in Milwaukee

Building on its 135-year-legacy in Milwaukee (albeit under different names and corporate entities), Komatsu Mining Corp. has officially broken ground for its new headquarters and manufacturing campus in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. The company’s history in Milwaukee dates back to the origin of the P&H brand in 1884.

The company recently finalized the acquisition of two parcels of land totaling nearly 57 acres for the project. Partnering with the State of Wisconsin and City of Milwaukee, Komatsu is investing approximately $285 million in its South Harbor Campus, which will include purpose-built, modern manufacturing facilities; advanced technology, robotics, engineering and R&D labs; a large office complex, training facilities, a data solutions center and an experience center.

“Building this state-of-the-art facility with a focus on prioritizing technology, supports our commitment to developing and delivering innovative solutions for our global customers,” said Komatsu Mining Corp. President and CEO Jeff Dawes. “Our goal is to create a remarkable workplace for our employees that provides space to grow, will serve as a global center of excellence for Komatsu and demonstrates a sincere commitment to sustainability and our community.”

Pre-construction work has been under way since the end of 2019 to prepare the site for redevelopment. Some of the contractors working on the site are leveraging Komatsu’s new Smart Construction technologies to remotely optimize processes and control construction planning, management, scheduling, and costs — all in near real time. The company plans to occupy the new campus in 2022.