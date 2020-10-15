Komatsu Launches Smart Construction Remote App

Komatsu has announced the North American launch of its Smart Construction Remote application, which is designed to allow users to send new design data to machines in the field, and remotely support operators, without traveling to the job site.

Users, Komatsu said, can remotely send files from an office to target machines, search all connected assets, and log in to a machine and see what the operator is seeing. Equipment users can also pinpoint the location of machines by job site and upload or download design files.

Using Smart Construction Remote’s capabilities, Komatsu said construction managers can help operators troubleshoot issues in real time by viewing the same data they do. New files can be added without the time commitment of traditional methods, and design files can be transferred to multiple machines on site with one click.

Smart Construction Remote’s software is compatible with select makes of machines with installed Topcon devices and all Komatsu intelligent Machine Control models.

Smart Construction Remote is one of Komatsu’s new Smart Construction Solutions, an umbrella of smart applications created to help construction customers orchestrate construction planning, better handle management and scheduling, streamline costs, and optimize processes remotely in near real time.

For more information: https://www.komatsuamerica.com/smart-construction/solutions.