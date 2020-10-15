Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Komatsu Launches Smart Construction Remote App

Mike Osenga , ,
Industry Notes 
Smart Construction Remote app

Komatsu has announced the North American launch of its Smart Construction Remote application, which is designed to allow users to send new design data to machines in the field, and remotely support operators, without traveling to the job site.

Users, Komatsu said, can remotely send files from an office to target machines, search all connected assets, and log in to a machine and see what the operator is seeing. Equipment users can also pinpoint the location of machines by job site and upload or download design files.

Using Smart Construction Remote’s capabilities, Komatsu said construction managers can help operators troubleshoot issues in real time by viewing the same data they do. New files can be added without the time commitment of traditional methods, and design files can be transferred to multiple machines on site with one click.

Smart Construction Remote’s software is compatible with select makes of machines with installed Topcon devices and all Komatsu intelligent Machine Control models.

Smart Construction Remote is one of Komatsu’s new Smart Construction Solutions, an umbrella of smart applications created to help construction customers orchestrate construction planning, better handle management and scheduling, streamline costs, and optimize processes remotely in near real time.

For more information: https://www.komatsuamerica.com/smart-construction/solutions.

Related Articles

Stanadyne Opens New Detroit R&D Center
Komatsu Launches Smart Construction Remote App
ClearFlame Engine Technologies Sees Successful Test Results With Ethanol
Scania Announces Distributor Partnership With Laborde
Volvo CE Expands Prebooking Of E-Machines
Aceinna, Point One Partner On Autonomous System
Bobcat Upgrades IQ Wireless System
322 Oshkosh JLTVs For Belgian Military

Latest News

Stanadyne Opens New Detroit R&D Center
Komatsu Launches Smart Construction Remote App
Landrum Gets VP Post At Basler Electric
ClearFlame Engine Technologies Sees Successful Test Results With Ethanol
Volvo Begins Test Of Electric Construction Trucks
Scania Announces Distributor Partnership With Laborde
Volvo CE Expands Prebooking Of E-Machines
Kenworth Launches Its First Electric Class 8 Truck
Bullo Heading Case CE In Europe

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.