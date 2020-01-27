Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids

Kohler will display its new K-HEM hybrid platform, which won honors as Engine of the Year under 175 hp at the 2019 Diesel Progress Summit.

The K-HEM platform includes the K-HEM 2504 that is based on a Kohler KDI 2504TCR diesel engine with a 48V electric motor generator that delivers 75 hp mechanical as well as 26 hp of electric power, as well as the K-HEM 1003, which incorporates a KWD1003 diesel and provides 23.6 hp mechanical and 20 hp electric. Both engines target a range of applications in machines such as applicable for boom lifts, telehandlers, skid-steer loaders and forklifts.

Compared to battery-electric solutions, Kohler said its K-HEM technology represents a cost-effective and simple way to meet global emissions requirements while offering the additional benefits of more on-board power and easier machine integration.

See Kohler at ConExpo booth S-84600