Kohler Names Miratech Preferred Exhaust Aftertreatment Supplier

Miratech Corp. announced it has been selected as a preferred supplier of exhaust aftertreatment systems (EATS) to Kohler Power and its North American distributor network, including the KD Series line of Industrial Generators (shown above).

In announcing this selection to its distributor network, Kohler cited speed and flexibility to customer needs as the primary reason for choosing MIRATECH from the entire EATS supply base.

“Miratech provided the best pricing, engineering support, brand equity, and innovative systems available,” said Jim Rummel, Associate Director at Kohler Co. “Pairing Kohler’s and Miratech’s brand recognition in the marketplace provides mutually beneficial synergies in the supply chain process that will translate to an exciting offering for our end users. Miratech is a perfect fit with the technology advanced KD Series.”

Miratech’s systems portfolio includes catalysts, housings, silencers, and monitoring systems to reduce engine exhaust pollutants such as NOx, CO, CH2O, diesel particulate matter (PM), HAPs, and noise.

“Being the preferred supplier to Kohler Co., one of the world’s largest and most respected industrial generator manufacturers, is emblematic of our company’s global mission,” said David Zenthoefer, Miratech’s CEO. “Together we will improve the environment by providing innovative emissions solutions in a way that showcases our commitment to customers, integrity, systems integration, and quality engineered products.”

Going forward, authorized Kohler distributors will work directly with Miratech to solve project emissions requirements. NOx reduction, PM reduction, and Tier 4 compliance are among the solutions Miratech has developed to service the Kohler Co. KD Series Generator line. The distributor will continue to purchase generators from Kohler and, if desired, EATS from Miratech, based on project specs and logistics, to ensure a smooth customer experience.