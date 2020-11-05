Kohler KD Gen-Sets Get Emissions Certification

Kohler Power Systems announced that its KD1250-4, KD2500-4, and KD3250-4 industrial diesel generator sets have been certified to U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emissions standards for non-emergency applications.

Kohler Power Systems announced that its KD1250-4, KD2500-4, and KD3250-4 industrial diesel generator sets have been certified to U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emissions standards for non-emergency applications, including prime power, peak shaving, and curtailment programs.

To control particulate matter (PM) emissions, Kohler said the K135 16-cylinder diesel engine, and K175 12- and 16-cylinder diesel engines incorporate in-cylinder emissions control technology. Developed from the ground up in cooperation with Liebherr, the cylinder heads, combustion chamber, and high-pressure common rail fuel injection system are optimized to enhance power density, decrease noise and control emissions, the company said.

For reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions to meet Tier 4 Final requirements, Kohler has incorporated an exhaust aftertreatment system (EATS) for the KD Series generator sets that utilizes selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology designed to the company’s specifications by a supplier. Kohler utilizes a modular approach to SCR, with one unit on the KD1250, two on the KD2500 and three on the KD3250. The units do not use a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), the company said.

An integral component to the Tier 4 Final emission technology is the diesel exhaust fluid system (DEF), including an anti-corrosive stainless steel tank with mounted pump controls and service touchpoints that are centrally located for ease of service and maintenance. In addition, the DEF system is dc-powered by a dedicated power supply, does not require compressed air, and is purged back into the DEF tank when not in use to eliminate the possibility of DEF crystallization within the system.

All components are heated and wrapped to retain heat ensuring they will operate to expectations in all weather conditions, Kohler said. The SCR systems share parts commonality across the line, and also serve as critical grade silencers that are crucial in applications such as healthcare.

For greater flexibility in installation across a wide range of applications, users can specify open or enclosed packaged systems (KD1250 and KD2500) from the factory that are predesigned for the EATS, which Kohler said nearly eliminates application engineering requirements normally associated with aftertreatment systems in the field. The enclosures are offered in a SL2 configuration and diesel fuel tanks come standard. The DEF tank is sized to match the diesel tank and mounts within the footprint of the enclosure, all add-on items such as lights and dampers are compatible across the range, and a service box allows for DEF system control and filter access.

“We are providing the simplest yet most effective and reliable solution with lower total cost of ownership, and we’re ensuring no loss of power and performance from regeneration because there is no DPF,” said Brad Meissner, product manager for Kohler industrial generators. “Our 3250 kW generator represents the largest Tier 4 Final certified unit available in the market, and we are the only manufacturer providing a Tier 4 Final generator with a factory direct enclosed option.”

www.KohlerPower.com