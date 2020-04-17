Kohler Expands Gas Gen-Set Line

Kohler has expanded its gaseous-fueled industrial generator set range with the launch of the KG100 and KG125 gen-sets.

New 100 and 125 kW KG generator sets can operate on natural gas, LP gas or dual fuel

Kohler announced it is extending its gaseous-powered industrial generator lineup with new models at 100kW and 125kW. Last year, the Kohler, Wis.-headquartered company expanded its gas-fueled gen-set line to 80 kW with the launch of the KG80, and these newest models, the KG100 and KG125, expand the top end even further and leave the company with an industrial gaseous-fueled line spanning 40 to 125 kW.

Engineered to provide users with the flexibility to select the appropriate gas fuel source – natural gas, LP gas or dual fuel — for the application, the new gen-sets target a range of standby power duties in commercial and municipal buildings, educational facilities, apartment complexes, health clinics and nursing homes.

“Our gas generators are suited for a wide array of industrial settings and because they’re fully-integrated units, Kohler provides one-source responsibility for the generating system and accessories – including fast and easy access to our genuine aftermarket parts and service,” said Amy Haese, associate product manager for Kohler industrial generators.

The KG100 is available in standby ratings of 77 to 100 kW at 60 Hz and 70 to 76 kW at 50 Hz, while the KG125 is rated 91 to 125 kW at 60 Hz and 78 to 100 kW at 50 Hz.

The generators are all driven by turbocharged and aftercooled Kohler KG6208TA V8 engines that have bore and stroke dimensions of 101.6 mm x 95.25 and an overall displacement of 6.2 L. The liquid-cooled engine is optimized for generator applications, Kohler said, and integrate aluminum cylinder heads and pistons, forged steel exhaust valves and heavy-duty valve seats. Kohler said it engineers the finished engine from a long block supplied to the company, making Kohler the manufacturer of record.

The KG100 and KG125 generators also incorporate Kohler’s Fast Response X excitation system designed to deliver excellent voltage response and short-circuit capability using a rare-earth, permanent magnet-excited, brushless rotating field alternator.

Engine and generation operations are managed by Kohler’s APM402 controller, which incorporates a digital display and menu control for simple access to local data as well as seamless remote communication through standard protocol support for remote annunciator and building management system integration. The controller also incorporates an integrated hybrid voltage regulator with +/- 0.5% regulation and built-in alternator thermal overload protection.

The gen-sets are available as open or closed units and can be ordered with Kohler’s recently launched sound-attenuated, hurricane-rated enclosure. The company said the durable aluminum enclosure meets the stringent and widely recognized Testing Application Standards (TAS) within the Florida Building Code for wind load and projectile impact. The 60 Hz generator sets offers UL 2200 listings, with CSA approval available, Kohler said.

A one-year limited warranty covers all generator set systems and components, with two- and five-year extended limited warranties also available, the company said.

The generator sets and components are prototype-tested and production-tested at Kohler’s Mosel, Wis., manufacturing facility.

The KG100 and KG125 generators are now available through Kohler’s network of dealers/distributors throughout the United States. A distributor locator can be found online here