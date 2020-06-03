Kohler Expands Diesel Engine Network

Kohler announced that it has added Polar Industrial Services Ltd., headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to its diesel engine distribution network. Polar Industrial Services will cover Western Canada, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba and will work closely with both new and existing Kohler engine dealers throughout those regions.

Founded by Dave Smith in 2004, Polar Industrial Services Ltd. serves Western Canada. The Smith family has a long history in the power generation and engines industries going back to 1961. With its primary sales, design and fabrication resources along with vast service resources housed within its 20,000 sq. ft. primary location, Polar Industrial Services Ltd. offers full design capabilities including application testing support, vibration analysis, 1.5 MW of total load bank capacity, 2500 hp dyno access, welding capabilities and custom controls capabilities. The company also has a second warehouse location in Edmonton.

“Polar Industrial Services Ltd. is very excited to add the Kohler diesel engine line to our product offerings,” said Smith, president of Polar Industrial Services. “The Kohler diesel engine design compliments our values as a business to provide a cost effective, fuel efficient and emission-compliant engine. As a ground up design the KDI engine is compact, robust, and has outstanding performance.

“Both Kohler Co. and Polar Industrial Services Ltd. are family owned companies that have a history of providing products and services that keep our customers operational. Together we are developing a network across Western Canada that ensures our customers priorities are met. We measure our success through the positive interactions of building relationships. Partnering with Kohler is an exciting way to start off a new decade of business in an ever-changing and challenging industrial environment.”

As longtime distributor of engines, Polar Industrial Services will help to bring highly customized Kohler diesel solutions to equipment manufacturers in Western Canada while also enhancing service and parts availability.

“We are excited to add Polar Industrial Services Ltd. to our strong group of diesel distributors,” said Kyle Newman, Manager Distribution & Service Sales, Diesel Engines America. “With Polar’s reputation for high quality service and customer satisfaction we anticipate that they will represent Kohler well in Western Canada.”