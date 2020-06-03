Kohler Establishes ‘Kohler Engines University’

The global Coronavirus pandemic has, for many companies, accelerated the transition to digital and expanded opportunities to develop new forms of work organization, build and strengthen relationships, enhance services and products.

Now Kohler has established Kohler Engines University Web TV, a series of web events that will be livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram. The events will consist of live interviews from experts, influencers, distributors and executives, with content for professionals in the construction, agriculture, lawn & garden and rental sectors.

Kohler Engines University Web TV will consist of one 20-minute episode per week. A series of additional invitation-only events called Kohler Engines University

Live is intended for Kohler distributors and will include more technical content, such as gasoline engines basic maintenance, the KIRA (Kohler Integrated Remote Analytics) diagnostic tool, the Kohler Partners platform, etc.

“Kohler Communication is becoming more and more digital,” said Nino De Giglio, director – Brand & Communication, Kohler Engines. “We are now focusing on reaching customers and partners with new tools. We want to support them through the entire lifetime of our products. This idea led us to the creation of a set of training programs, online conferences and initiatives that will increase the brand recognition.”