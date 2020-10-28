Knorr-Bremse JV Expands In China

Knorr-Bremse DETC Commercial Vehicle Braking Technology Co., Ltd. (Knorr-Bremse DETC) recently held the ground-breaking ceremony at a 50,000 m² site in Dongfeng Industrial Park, China where a new plant is to replace the company’s three separate existing factories.

The aim is to expand manufacturing capacity, improve efficiency and reduce production costs with a view to strengthening co-operation with Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle, the company said.

It added that talks with the new management of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle were also held to discuss further co-operation. Knorr-Bremse DETC is a joint venture between Knorr-Bremse, which makes systems other rail and commercial vehicle systems, and Dongfeng whose products include commercial and passenger vehicles.

The new plant is scheduled to be operational in August 2021. The first phase includes a built-over area of up to 24,800 m² on a 39,000 m² site. Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle is the joint venture’s main customer. The core product portfolio includes brake control, powertrain, air supply, wheel-end and steering systems. The ceremony was attended by local government officials, shareholders, customer representatives and key suppliers.