Klemola Gets Mining Post At Liebherr USA

Liebherr USA, Co. has appointed Lincoln Klemola as its new manager of Field Services for its Mining Sales division in the western United States. In that role, Klemola will oversee and manage customer support for Liebherr Mining machines in the U.S. He will serve as the primary service contact for Liebherr Mining customers within the U.S., lead the entire service and support team and expand on Liebherr’s current growth strategy for the U.S. market.

Klemola has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry and has held a variety of positions, including technical trainer for large mining equipment, field service technician for large diesel-electric mining equipment and most recently, service manager for a large industrial machinery and equipment distributor. He also holds certifications in several mobile equipment systems, is a MSHA Qualified Surface Mine Electrician and a member of the Mining Associates of Wyoming.

Klemola is based out of the Liebherr USA, Co. western operations office for mining sales and service in Gillette, Wy., and reports to Shane Kuhlmey, division director of Liebherr USA, Co. Mining.

“He is respected in the industry, a great talent for our mining group to attract, and a person that can help build on our strategy to grow the Liebherr Mining business,” said Kuhlmey.