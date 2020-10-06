Diesel Progress

KHL Group and Route One Merge South American Titles

Two of the world’s largest construction industry publishers, KHL Group and Route One Publishing, have agreed to merge their respective Latin American construction magazines.

Route One’s CONSTRUCCIÓN Pan-Americana (CPA) magazine – in its 50th year of publication – will join forces with KHL’s Construction Latin America (CLA) to provide the construction industry with a single magazine covering the entire Latin American construction market.

The new combined title – to be called CLA, incorporating CPA – will be published by KHL Group, and the first issue will appear in October 2020. CLA will continue to be published in both Spanish and Portuguese.

Route One Americas will still publish its dedicated Latin American road construction title, Carreteras Pan Americanas, and its Latin American mining title, Mineria Pan Americana, now into its 33rd year of publishing.

The three titles will continue to be BPA audited, and all will offer enhanced digital communications opportunities in keeping with the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

KHL Americas President, Trevor Pease, said; “This winning combination of the two leading construction magazines is something we’ve been working on with Route One since well before the arrival of Covid-19.

”It is a very logical development, and even more so in a market that has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. The new combined title will be received in print or digital formats by all qualified and requested readers of both CLA and CPA.”

Route One Chairman, Roger Adshead, said; “As Latin America recovers from the impact of the pandemic, it is more important than ever for marketing dollars to be well-directed. This initiative with KHL allows us to focus on further developing Carreteras-PA to serve the Latin American road infrastructure market in conjunction with our leading global magazines World Highways and ITS International, and provides opportunities for manufacturers of extraction equipment to exploit the natural synergies between Mineria-PA and our global title Aggregates Business.”

