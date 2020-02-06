KHL at ConExpo

KHL Group, publisher of International Construction and other market-leading, construction-related magazines will be exhibiting at ConExpo-Con/Agg in its usual place in the open area between the Grand Lobby entrance and the Silver Lots (Booth: S5998). The stand will also host KHL’s market intelligence specialist, Off-Highway Research.

KHL is the world’s leading provider of construction-related information. The Group has six international business-to-business magazines,two US domestic magazines, a Chinese-language newsletter, a Turkish-language magazine called International Construction Turkey, and Construction Latin America – in both Spanish and Portuguese.

KHL’s booth at ConExpo 2017

Magazines include: International Construction, Construction Europe, International Cranes & Specialized Transport, Access International,Demolition & Recycling International, International Rental News, American Cranes & Transport, International Construction China newsletter,International Construction Turkey, Access Lift and Handlers and Construction Latin America (produced in Spanish and Portuguese).

The group will have a team of editors and sales managers at the show along with dedicated staff from Off-Highway Research. Visitors will be more than welcome on the group’s stand. KHL Booth: S5998

KHL’s ‘power’ titles, Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress, andCompressorTECH2 will be based at a dedicated booth right in the middle of the IFPE halls (South Halls) – as always. Booth: S82131.