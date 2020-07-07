Keyless Start Keypad
Orscheln Products LLC of Moberly, Mo., announced that it has designed and launched a new product solution for Kubota Tractor Corp. Called the KSK (Keyless Start Keypad), the component is proprietary to Kubota’s agricultural, construction, turf and utility vehicles.
The features include:
- Anti-theft, wireless enabled and machine hour device
- Keyless start device, 3,125 individual programmable codes for owner, fleets and equipment rentals
- Machine usage log/meter per user
- Wireless access for all programmable functions and data logs
- Dedicated software, remote application available for users/dealers