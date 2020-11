The digital editions of Ecomondo and Key Energy trade shows have closed.

Organizers reported 400 active companies out of a total of 735 on the digital platform and a total of 73,479 views of the exhibitors’ pages with over 21,000 users during the exhibitions.

The conference platform held 130 events with a total of 33,897 participants.

Ecomondo and Key Energy will take place in 2021 at the Rimini Expo Centre, Italy, from 9 to 12 November.