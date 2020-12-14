Kennametal CEO Joins Terex Board

Terex Corp. announced that Christopher Rossi has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Rossi is president and chief executive officer of Kennametal Inc., a global supplier of tooling and industrial materials.

“I am delighted to welcome Chris Rossi to the Terex board of directors,” said John L. Garrison, Jr., chairman and CEO and president, Terex Aerial Work Platforms. “Chris is a highly experienced leader of global businesses with a track record of leading transformation and growth under all market conditions. He is a strong proponent of a vibrant corporate culture focused on performance and accountability, and we see an excellent fit with Terex.”

Prior to joining Kennametal, Rossi held senior positions for 30 years at Dresser-Rand Group, an engineering and manufacturing company that serves customers in the petroleum and natural gas industries.